The Ben Affleck & Morgan Freeman Spy Thriller Getting A Second Life On Netflix

Spoilers for "The Sum of All Fears" to follow.

There's not much to spoil in this rather predictable Jack Ryan spy drama, but the imminent threat in this story comes in the form of a potential nuclear war that might help establish a fascist superstate. A nuclear weapon goes off in Baltimore, triggering a domino effect that leads to CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Affleck) investigating the targeted bombing. Ryan has to quickly find a way to stop the impending nuclear war after being employed by William Cabot (Morgan Freeman), and this leads him straight to a deadly conspiracy that he has a hard time exposing. All of this sounds like your standard spy thriller, as it aims to balance personal drama with world-ending stakes. Unfortunately, "The Sum of All Fears" and its leading man both fail to maintain this delicate balance.

One only has to look at films like "Good Will Hunting" or "Argo" to appreciate Affleck's incredible range as an actor, but his turn as Jack Ryan feels devoid of any substance whatsoever. There is little gravitas or immediacy to his version of the character, and even the film's best moments are overshadowed by how unconvincing Affleck is in embodying an intelligence agent who is a cut above the rest. Moreover, the glaring fact that Affleck has been miscast feels exacerbated by the grounded performances of the movie's stacked cast. For example, Freeman's Cabot commands the screen without any effort or pretense, while Ciarán Hinds' Alexander Nemerov is a brilliant foil who adds to the tension between warring nations.

Perhaps the most egregious aspect of "The Sum of All Fears" is its ending, which highlights Ryan's failure to avert a major catastrophe, leading to the deaths of many. If the intent is to lean into the truth that some forms of evil are too powerful to be stopped by a single man, it doesn't work at all. What's worse, the deaths happen because of Ryan's inability to navigate a national crisis, which completely undermines Clancy's characterization of a shrewd CIA analyst who used to be a standout Marine. Still, if you're able to overlook these aspects, then "The Sum of All Fears" can be tolerable — even enjoyable — in parts. Just remember to temper your expectations and turn off your critical thinking skills.

"The Sum of All Fears" is currently streaming on Netflix.