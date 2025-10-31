Henry Cavill Vs Liam Hemsworth: Who Is The Best Geralt On The Witcher?
Let's face it: "The Witcher" season 4 attracted controversy long before it was released, and it all stemmed from Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. As soon as Netflix confirmed that Cavill had parted ways with "The Witcher" following season 3, the naysayers dismissed Hemsworth's ability to succeed his predecessor — before seeing an ounce of footage to judge his performance accordingly. Well, the fourth installment of "The Witcher" has finally arrived, allowing us to make up our minds about the new Geralt once and for all. So, how does it compare to the Cavill era?
If we must compare the two performances, then Cavill is the clear winner, but that's no knock on Hemsworth's efforts. In fact, the only reason Hemsworth slightly pales in comparison is because he does a great job of replicating the traits and mannerisms Cavill brought to Geralt throughout his run on the series. Of course, there are some aesthetic differences due to the fact both actors look different, but Hemsworth's performance in season 4's first episode quickly makes it feel like we are spending time with the same Geralt of Rivia we all know and love.
The only criticism of Hemsworth's version of the character is that he's very similar to Cavill's iteration. At the same time, that isn't a bad thing, as his performance ensures that there is tonal consistency between "The Witcher" season 4 and the ones that came before it. So, to summarize: Cavill is the best Geralt because he established the character in live-action. Hemsworth is slightly less interesting as he adhered to those same sensibilities. Be that as it may, the Australian deserves some credit for being willing to step into such large shoes in the wake of Cavill's exit.
Why Liam Hemsworth is the perfect successor to Henry Cavill on The Witcher
Liam Hemsworth didn't accept the role of Geralt of Rivia for the sake of it. The actor knew that he was stepping into a series with a large fan base — one which was previously anchored by an actor whom the majority of viewers believe did an amazing job bringing Geralt to life. However, like Henry Cavill, Hemsworth is passionate about the "Witcher" books and video games, so at least he isn't just some phoney looking for a payday on a hit TV show. As he told Radio Times:
"I think if I wasn't a fan myself, if I didn't care about it, I wouldn't have come on board. The reason I came on board was because I was a fan, and because I thought that I could do justice to this character. I thought that could bring an interesting interpretation to this part of the story."
As far as Geralt of Rivia actors go, we could do a lot worse than Hemsworth. If he came along before Cavill, he would probably be regarded as a great fit for the character, as his performance in season 4 proves that he possesses the stoic mannerisms, dry wit, and action prowess that define Geralt.
"The Witcher" season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.