Henry Cavill Vs Liam Hemsworth: Who Is The Best Geralt On The Witcher?

Let's face it: "The Witcher" season 4 attracted controversy long before it was released, and it all stemmed from Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. As soon as Netflix confirmed that Cavill had parted ways with "The Witcher" following season 3, the naysayers dismissed Hemsworth's ability to succeed his predecessor — before seeing an ounce of footage to judge his performance accordingly. Well, the fourth installment of "The Witcher" has finally arrived, allowing us to make up our minds about the new Geralt once and for all. So, how does it compare to the Cavill era?

If we must compare the two performances, then Cavill is the clear winner, but that's no knock on Hemsworth's efforts. In fact, the only reason Hemsworth slightly pales in comparison is because he does a great job of replicating the traits and mannerisms Cavill brought to Geralt throughout his run on the series. Of course, there are some aesthetic differences due to the fact both actors look different, but Hemsworth's performance in season 4's first episode quickly makes it feel like we are spending time with the same Geralt of Rivia we all know and love.

The only criticism of Hemsworth's version of the character is that he's very similar to Cavill's iteration. At the same time, that isn't a bad thing, as his performance ensures that there is tonal consistency between "The Witcher" season 4 and the ones that came before it. So, to summarize: Cavill is the best Geralt because he established the character in live-action. Hemsworth is slightly less interesting as he adhered to those same sensibilities. Be that as it may, the Australian deserves some credit for being willing to step into such large shoes in the wake of Cavill's exit.