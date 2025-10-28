The Witcher Showrunner Defends Liam Hemsworth's Controversial Season 4 Geralt Line

Many fans responded positively to "The Witcher" season 4 trailer, which showcases Liam Hemsworth's Geralt of Rivia in action after taking over from Henry Cavill's version of the character. However, while Hemsworth's performance received some support from the show's base, one line caused quite the stir to ensure that his casting remains divisive. The teaser features a moment in which Geralt utters the words, "Let's f***ing go," which prompted the naysayers to argue that he would never say that. Be that as it may, showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich disagrees with this sentiment.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Schmidt-Hissrich reassured fans that the line will make more sense in the context of the battle it's relevant to in "The Witcher" season 4. What's more, she believes that the controversial line of dialogue is very much in line with Geralt's character. As she put it:

"It's one of those things that it's like, you may go, 'Oh, that's not what my Geralt would say.' Well, it is. It's what our Geralt would say. And in this moment, it suits it perfectly. So I'm eager for audiences to take those moments from the trailer and actually see them in the context of the scenes."

Schmidt-Hissrich is a big fan of the aforementioned line that has divided the "Witcher" fan base, so she isn't too bothered by the negative feedback. Additionally, she has told fans to brace themselves for some slight changes to Geralt of Rivia's character in the upcoming installment of Netflix's hit fantasy series.