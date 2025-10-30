Netflix Users Are Loving A 2025 Crime Thriller With Major Uncut Gems Vibes

While many viewers are getting their spooky season fix with some of the best horror movies on Netflix, others might be looking for a different kind of hair-raising thrill. Fans of the Safdie Brothers' frenetic 2019 crime thriller "Uncut Gems," for example, might be tempted by "Ballad of a Small Player, the star-studded crime-thriller that just hit Netflix and is already proving popular on the streamer.

"Ballad of a Small Player" stars Colin Farrell as a gambling addict trying to escape his past in Macau, where he continues to rack up debt while attempting to evade an investigator from his native United Kingdom. The film hit Netflix on October 29, 2025, and, according to streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol, has become an immediate hit worldwide. In the United States, the film debuted at number seven on the movies chart and, at the time of writing, is currently number two on the global film charts.

That's a pretty impressive debut for a movie that sort of came and went during its limited theatrical runs in the U.S. and U.K. What's more, it comes from director Edward Berger, who previously oversaw "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "Conclave," which similarly found a second life on streaming when it hit Prime Video in early 2025. Fans of the Safdies looking for more stress-inducing action, however, can rest easy. Berger's latest is perhaps even more fraught than Adam Sandler-led thriller, with cinematographer James Friend heightening the sense of impending doom with some energetic camera work that's complimented by Farrell's intense and typically excellent turn. Alternatively, of course, Safdie Brothers fans could watch one of the many noir classics that embody the same sweaty desperation as "Uncut Gems." But if you want a modern alternative, then "Ballad of a Small Player" is just about perfect.