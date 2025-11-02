The Witcher Season 4 Premiere Features The Show's Biggest Mistake (And It Has Nothing To Do With Liam Hemsworth)

This article contains spoilers for "The Witcher" season 4, episode 1 – "What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger."

Liam Hemsworth isn't a problem, no matter what the most reactive fans of "The Witcher" would have you believe. He's such a natural fit as Henry Cavill's successor that all those flashbacks and fight scenes in "The Witcher" season 4 premiere trying to convince us that Geralt of Rivia is still Geralt of Rivia come across as a bit redundant.

Unfortunately, "The Witcher" season 4, episode 1 stumbles on another front. We already knew that the season will likely adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's third novel in the "Witcher saga," titled "Baptism of Fire." This means that Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri ("Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" star Freya Allan) pursue their own quest lines in the wake of the tumultuous events of season 3. It also means that the latter will unfortunately spend much of her time with the Rats – a loose collection of thieves and outcasts. In true "The Witcher" style, they're far from Robin Hood and his Merry Men. In one of the most controversial scenes in the entire franchise, a night of partying after Ciri's first theft mission with the group ends with a Rat called Kayleigh (Fabian McCallum) trying to sexually assault Ciri. Another Rat called Mistle (Christelle Elwin) steps between the two, but soon makes a move on the shaken and tearful Ciri herself.

Fans of the novels knew to expect that some version of this scene would be coming sooner or later. Still, "What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger" is arguably the most important "The Witcher" premiere since season 1, so it's a pretty peculiar move to put such an unsavory moment in play at this stage.