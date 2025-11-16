The Running Man Addresses The Ongoing AI/Deepfake Controversy In The Perfect Way

Nothing is real and everything is terrible in the world of "The Running Man," as Glen Powell's Ben Richards discovers the hard way throughout this nightmarish gameshow competition. The script, co-written by Michael Bacall and Edgar Wright, subtly tips its hand towards this idea in the early going. When Ben Richards and newfound friends Tim (Martin Herlihy) and Laughlin (Katy O'Brian) are first thrust in front of bloodthirsty audiences for their amusement, crooked host Bobby Thompson (Colman Domingo) shows zero compunction about outright lying to millions of viewers and inventing Ben's backstory out of thin air — and, worse yet, misrepresenting his relationship with his wife and young daughter. This should've been the moment when he realized exactly what he was going up against, but the true devious nature of the omniscient Network and its main overseer (Josh Brolin's Dan Killian) unmasks itself for all to see at the most critical juncture.

This is the point where the film's righteous anger towards AI comes to a head. One key rule of the game is that contestants must send 10-minute videos of themselves every day they survive, though the actual content of their recordings is left up to each individual ... or so they think. After a daring escape from a hotel he tried to hide out in, Ben takes one opportunity to rail against The Network for placing countless innocents in harm's way and reveals the execs are causing kids to get sick with cancer. But, when he tunes in later for the broadcast, his supposed screed against the system is transformed into an ugly and mean-spirited rant about his glee in inadvertently killing several officers sent to take him down.

That's only the tip of the iceberg, however.