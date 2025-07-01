Edgar Wright's The Running Man Could Succeed Where Squid Game Season 3 Failed

Nature abhors a vacuum, and one sharp-eyed project about a deadly game show rises when another belly-flops. Let's face it: "Squid Game" season 3 is great if you like creepy games, but it's pretty awful if you were expecting the kind of social commentary the show used to be known for. By the time "Squid Game" season 1 ended, the show had established its place not only as Netflix's #1 show but also as a complex and multi-faceted study about the nature of wealth and systems that treat human beings as a commodity. "Squid Game" season 2 changed the games by introducing the voting system, which explored similar avenues — but little by little, the social commentary fell by the wayside and the show focused on sheer brutality. The final season offers neither true closure nor real lessons, utterly dropping the social commentary ball "Squid Game" once carried so proudly.

Fortunately, it seems that 2025 won't be completely devoid of deadly game shows that actually have something to say. The new trailer for Edgar Wright's "The Running Man" remake makes it clear that the upcoming movie intends to do what "Squid Game" failed to: shine an unwavering light on various economic, social, and cultural issues as the desperate Ben Richards (Glen Powell) takes part in a profitable but deadly manhunt show to save his child.

I have a feeling that "The Running Man" can go to places "Squid Game" never could. Stephen King's "The Running Man" novel from 1982 is a tale of a near-future dystopia of the year, uh, 2025, where social disparity is extreme, the U.S. is a totalitarian state, and the world is a volatile mess. This offers plenty of opportunities for social commentary for pretty obvious reasons, but what really seals the deal for me is Wright.