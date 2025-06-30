Squid Game Season 3's Best New Game Finds A New Use For Those Creepy Robot Dolls

This post contains spoilers for "Squid Game."

Do you remember the large robot doll (named Young-hee) from the Red Light, Green Light challenge in "Squid Game?" Of course you do. This robot doll has been synonymous with the calculated cruelty of the games since season 1, representing the subversion of harmless childhood games into something wholly ominous. The Young-hee doll is, in fact, a wake-up call for every unwitting participant, as the gunshots which follow its roving eyes and singsong voice expose the true nature of the games for the first time. Season 2's iteration of the game also opens with Red Light, Green Light, resulting in the deaths of many despite Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) desperate attempts to help everyone cross over safely.

You might also remember that the end credits for "Squid Game" season 2 hinted at a new game involving Young-hee, but this time, we also see a giant doll of a boy (named Cheol-su) dressed in a striped shirt and a hat. Players 100, 096, and 353 are seen approaching the robot dolls while a stoplight flashes from red to green before everything cuts to black. While the absolute shock of season 2's downer ending might've overshadowed the hints offered by this short teaser, season 3's best (and most dangerous) game finally shows us the big picture. Yep, I'm talking about the penultimate Jump Rope game, in which the Young-hee and Cheol-su dolls are seen facing each other while mechanically operating a massive, deadly jump rope on top of a narrow bridge.

Now, this kind of time-bound, rhythm-based jumping is challenging enough in itself, but "Squid Game" makes things worse by situating it on an elevated platform. The aim is to time your jumps while moving forward on the narrow bridge, which also has a huge gap halfway through. This echoes the nail-bitingly tense Tug of War from season 1, along with the ludicrous Hopscotch game where players had to intuitively jump on tempered glass to avoid falling to their deaths. Although the dolls don't use their creepy eyes to scan participants this time, the fear of missing a jump or simply being pushed/falling off the ledge is so visceral that such theatrics are no longer necessary to heighten the stakes.