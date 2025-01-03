Squid Game Season 2's Weird Post-Credits Scene Explained By Creator

This article contains major spoilers for "Squid Game" season 2.

The first season of Hwang Dong-hyuk's smash hit series "Squid Game" ended with a winner. Player 456, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), was the last man standing, winning 45.6 billion won and changing his life permanently. At the end of "Squid Game" season 2, not only was Gi-hun back in the games, but after seven episodes, the games were still ongoing. Players split themselves into two factions — those who want to keep playing, and those who want to go home while they still can — with Gi-hun leading a riot against the guards that unfortunately failed almost as quickly as it began. This shocking cliffhanger will certainly keep audiences hooked until season 3 arrives sometime in the summer of 2025, but for those who were wise enough to stay around after the credits rolled, there's an even bigger mystery hanging over the games.

In a post-credits scene that lasted only a few seconds, a handful of players (096, 100, and 353) timidly approach Young-hee, the unsettling giant robot girl who controls the Red Light, Green Light game, but she's standing in front of a new game map — a sunset. For as sweet and innocent as she may appear, those who have watched "Squid Game" know that she's an omen of obliteration — an angel of death. Could this be another branch of the games in another land, like the upcoming spin-off series Netflix is producing from David Fincher? However, the players and Young-hee aren't alone. In this clip, there is another giant robot doll, but this one resembles a young boy wearing a striped polo and a small hat. He is placed across from Young-hee, and a stoplight flashes from red to green before the footage cuts to black.

Fortunately, Hwang Dong-hyuk has explained what's going on with this mysterious new doll, and what fans can expect in season 3.