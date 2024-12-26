Squid Game Season 2 Post-Credits Scene Explained: The Game Has Changed

Young-hee has become one of the most recognizable symbols of "Squid Game" — along with the guard uniforms and, perhaps, Dalgona candy — since she first popped up in the very first on-screen game in season 1. At that point, neither the audience nor the protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) understand the stakes when Young-hee turns her back on the contestants to play the children's game "Red Light, Green Light," but those stakes become apparent very, very quickly as contestants who don't freeze in time are mercilessly gunned down right there on the field.

After Gi-hun wins the games (in season 1) and embeds himself in them once again in season 2 (in an effort to destroy them from the inside out), he finds himself playing "Red Light, Green Light" all over again — but at least this time, he knows the deal. Thanks to his experience in the game, he's able to warn other contestants that even twitching after the light turns red is deadly, but not everybody takes him seriously; before long, they realize Gi-hun is telling the truth. While he's able to save some contestants from certain death — by pointing out that if they hide behind him, the sensors can't catch any movement — Young-hee claims plenty of victims during "Red Light, Green Light," and it looks like she'll increase her death toll in the show's forthcoming third (and final) season.

The fact that there are now two dolls implies even more players will be spotted and killed. But it's also important to note that we can't say for sure when this scene takes place. For all we know, this is a flashback to a previous earlier version of the games. It's been established that the Front Man, aka Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) once played the games and won. Could this be a flashback to that time period, when the "Red Light, Green Light" game took on a different form? Or is this something completely different? We'll have to wait until season 3 to find out.

"Squid Game" season 2 is streaming on Netflix now.