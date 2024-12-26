Squid Game Season 2 Ending Explained: What Happens To Gi-Hun?

This article contains major spoilers for "Squid Game" season 2.

The ending of "Squid Game" season 1 makes it abundantly that the show's seven-episode season 2 will feature a wealthy and revitalized Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who's on a quest to bring the titular game down once and for all. Unfortunately, the mission is struggling even after a two-year time skip, and he ultimately decides to personally re-enter the deadly game.

Even more unfortunately, Gi-hun severely underestimates the Front Man (Lee Byung-Hun), who appears to wield the highest authority over the Squid Game after Oh Il-nam's (O Yeong-su) death. This time, the masked overseer — whose true identity is disgraced cop Hwang Jun-ho's (Wi Ha-joon) stepbrother In-ho — isn't content with his usual cephalopod-themed social disparity murder hustle. Instead, he's either fascinated by Gi-hun's struggle or adamant on personally sabotaging it, so he decides to play the game himself after the protagonist declares his own intention to wear the emerald tracksuit once more. The nail-biting (and from Gi-hun's point of view, completely unwitting) team-up of the two former Squid Game winners lasts several episodes, and culminates in the players' violent rebellion against the guards ... which is ultimately a failure and earns Gi-hun's poor friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) a bullet to the head.

With the sophomore season's steadily increasing stakes and cliffhanger finale, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk pushes the pedal so close to the metal that it's easy to see why "Squid Game" is ending with season 3; there's no plausible way to raise the stakes any further without reaching endgame territory. So, what happens at the end of "Squid Game" season 2, and how does poor Gi-hun fare in the carnage? Let's take a moment to analyze the greatest and bloodiest game on Netflix.