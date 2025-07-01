Every Squid Game Character Who Could Return For David Fincher's Spin-Off Series

Spoilers ahead for all three seasons of "Squid Game."

"Squid Game" has come to a close — well, the first series, anyway — and anyone who's watched the show before the third and final season probably assumed that the ending would be a real bloodbath. True to form, it was. After pretty much all of our favorite season 2 players fell throughout season 3, including Cho Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon), Lee Myung-gi (Im Si-wan), Kim Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri), Jang Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim), and Park Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun) — Players 120, 333, 222, 149, and 007, respectively — we're left to see what happens to Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the series protagonist who's left protecting Jun-hee's newborn baby in the final game.

Gi-hun pretty unequivocally dies after fighting with Myung-gi, the baby's father, resulting in Myung-gi's death. Broken by the games, he simply wanders and falls off of a pedestal and, considering that we see his dead body, the guy is definitely gone. He sacrifices himself so that the baby is declared the winner, but that's not the point right now. The point is that we know of at least one "Squid Game" spin-off — helmed by David Fincher — and based on the show's massive international popularity, it would be foolish to believe more won't pop up in the future. So which characters could return for Fincher's series — or, perhaps, another future expansion of the "Squid Game" universe? (Hopefully not the VIPs, who are terrible and should never, ever return to our TV screens.)