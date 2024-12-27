Squid Game Season 2 Features The Return Of The Show's Most Disgusting Storyline

This article contains major spoilers for "Squid Game" season 2.

Towards the beginning of the "bigger and better" second season of "Squid Game," we meet a woman sleeping in her car in the parking lot of an amusement park. She works as a costumed mascot in the park, raising money to pay a broker to help her locate her missing daughter. Her name is Kang No-eul (Park Gyu-young), and she's originally from North Korea. Given her desperation to find her daughter and the fact she's living in her car, this makes her exactly the type of person one of the Squid Game recruiters would seek out for their annual bloodbath. A mysterious figure offers her a recruitment card one day, and she quits her job on the spot. As she leaves, she sees the young, sickly daughter of a caricature artist at the amusement park being taken away in an ambulance.

The little girl is a big fan of No-eul's mascot, so she goes to visit her in the hospital where she overhears the girl's father talking with a doctor who tells him that the girl needs an expensive experimental procedure. From this moment, it's implied to the audience that No-eul will be one of the players in the game, likely splitting her potential winnings between finding her daughter (even if the broker thinks her daughter is dead) and helping to save this little girl.

But there's a twist. No-eul is not being recruited to play the games, she's been recruited to be one of the pink guards, given the number 011. Not that there's such a thing as "one of the good ones" when it comes to "Squid Game" guards, but 011 proves to be unlike her colleagues very quickly.

For one thing, she is actively trying to put an end to one of the most disgusting storylines returning from the first season that left us with many questions — organ harvesting.