Is Kill Bill 3 Happening? Here's What Quentin Tarantino Has Said Over The Years

Sometimes, two epic movies full of blood-soaked, sword-fighting, vengeance-driven action just isn't enough. At one point or another, every Quentin Tarantino fan has had the same question cross their minds: When are we ever going to get "Kill Bill 3"? It's been almost exactly 20 years since the first volume landed in theaters, starring Uma Thurman as the Bride cutting a bloody swath through a gauntlet of formidable martial artists in the ultimate revenge fantasy. The beloved throwback to classic samurai movies and gun-slinging Westerns left quite a mark on pop culture upon its release, inspiring endless parodies and notable music videos and no shortage of speculation as to whether Tarantino would ever return to this distinctive world ever again.

As fans are all too aware of, that's been something of a revolving door ever since 2003. Depending on when you asked Tarantino, you'd either be met by enthusiastic excitement and headline-grabbing pronouncements about the prospects of a third film ... or cavalier dismissal. With every year that's passed and every subsequent movie that chipped way at the director's self-imposed limit of 10 total films before he retires (the common assumption is that he counts both "Kill Bill" entries as one single film), the chances of seeing "Kill Bill 3" come to fruition have faded more and more. But is hope truly dead?

It's worth taking a trip down memory lane and investigating everything Tarantino has actually said about whether we'll ever see "Kill Bill 3" slash its way into theaters, against all odds.