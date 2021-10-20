Quentin Tarantino's Next Movie May Be Kill Bill 3, Wants To Make A Comedy Western

It seems Quentin Tarantino is just ~trusting the universe~ when it comes to his next move as a filmmaker. On October 19, he was questioned while attending the Rome Film Festival about the potential of "Kill Bill 3" being the next film on his roster.

"Why not?" the longtime director, who has made nine films over the span of 30-plus years, said during the event. However, it seems he has more on his plate before he can return to the legacy and lore of The Bride.

According to Variety, Tarantino has a film criticism book and a potential TV series on the horizon — but the filmmaker also wants to do something he hasn't really done before: make a comedy. "It's not like my next movie. It's a piece of something else that I'm thinking about doing — and I'm not going to describe what it is," he explained to Rome fest chief Antonio Monda. "But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it."