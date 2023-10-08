The Forgotten Quentin Tarantino Movie That Cast Him As God (Or Something)

If you were an American independent filmmaker in the '90s, you could do a lot worse than casting Quentin Tarantino in a role. Odds are, you were already trying to rip him off anyway — maybe putting him in the movie could bring some of the magic he delivered with 1992's "Reservoir Dogs" and 1994's "Pulp Fiction." Movies like Rory Kelly's "Sleep With Me" let him play himself, riffing on the homoerotic subtext of "Top Gun." But only one movie trusted that the director's acting chops were sufficient to play the role of God. Or something.

That was "Destiny Turns On The Radio," a sprawling and silly crime comedy where prison escapee Julian (Dylan McDermott) returns home after three years spent locked up. He's hoping to make good with ex-girlfriend Lucille (Nancy Travis) and tie up loose ends with others like partner-in-crime Thoreau (James LeGros) and his Pappy (Tracey Walker). Meanwhile, lounge singer Lucille is romantically involved with Tuerto (Jim Belushi) and trying to get signed with the help of Ralph (David Cross, giving the only high-energy performance in the movie). Eventually Julian wins back her heart and the two attempt to escape Tuerto, as well as the police on Julian's tail.

Against all these dime fiction cliches is a mystical, solitary figure named Johnny Destiny (Quentin Tarantino), the man who drives Julian back into town in the movie's opening. As Thoreau tells Julian, "It's beyond one man's power to stem the tide of chaos." Thoreau is Julian's first indication that things have changed, that the force of religion has come over his old world. That Destiny is now running the show.