Edgar Wright's The Running Man Remake Botches Its Own Message

This article contains spoilers for "The Running Man."

There always seems to be a slew of Stephen King adaptations within a given year, but it's interesting that 2025 has seen not one, but two adaptations released under his writing pseudonym Richard Bachman. Both "The Long Walk" and "The Running Man" are such bleak, angry stories about a dystopian future where television entertainment is predicated by a national taste for bloodlust under the guise of endurance. Francis Lawrence's "The Long Walk" is an excellent film that best illustrates this by refusing to show what everyone at home is seeing and instead highlights the psychological terror thrust upon the boys as they march to their deaths. "The Running Man," however, is a different beast, as the cruel pageantry is part of the text. Learning that Edgar Wright's take wouldn't be a remake of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film but an adaptation that skewed closer to King's story was exciting. Sadly, it fails to properly meet the moment.

/Film's Chris Evangelista calls "The Running Man" a repetitive, murky and manufactured take on the story in his review, of which he's right on the Schwarzenegger-adorned money. It's crushing that the spirited filmmaker behind the highly satirical Cornetto trilogy is virtually absent here. Co-written with Michael Bacall, Wright largely follows the plot machinations of the novel, with Ben Richards (Glen Powell) being an out of work dad who volunteers for the titular game show in order to pay for his daughter's medicine. He's given 30 days to survive, a feat no one else has ever accomplished, along with a set of rules he has to follow. What's frustrating is that the film's tonal imbalance of wanting to be a crowd pleaser and a commentary on predatory corporations neuters any point it wants to make.