Spin City Cast: Where Are The Actors Now

After rising to prominence throughout the 1980s, Michael J. Fox became a household name throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Landmark roles such as Alex P. Keaton in NBC sitcom "Family Ties" and Marty McFly in the "Back to the Future" franchise launched the young Canadian actor into Hollywood superstardom. But after taking a few years to focus on his film career with projects like "Doc Hollywood," "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey," "Mars Attacks!", and more, he returned to his television roots by starring in "Spin City" on ABC in 1996.

The multi-cam ensemble comedy follows the daily happenings in a fictionalized version of the New York City mayor's office, with the initial focus being Fox's deputy mayor Mike Flaherty. The show was the first series co-created by Bill Lawrence, who would go on to create other beloved projects like "Scrubs," "Cougar Town," and "Ted Lasso."

Nearly 20 years since their first collaboration hit the airwaves, Fox and Lawrence are reuniting once again on the critically acclaimed Apple TV series "Shrinking." The actor is set to come out of retirement to guest star on the comedy about grief and growing and mingle with a phenomenal cast that includes Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, and Jessica Williams.

Ahead of this renewed partnership, let's take a look back at the show that started it all by catching up with the cast of "Spin City."