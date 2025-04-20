Disney Pixar's Most Upsetting Death Scene Was Almost Way Worse

"Inside Out" is an emotional movie. (Its sequel is, too — just for different reasons.) Disney Pixar's internal gut-check of a film hit audiences of all ages in all the feels, leaving them wet-eyed as they processed through pre-teen Riley Anderson's internal struggles — a journey that is relatable on some level to anyone who calls themselves human. While the movie doesn't leave a dry eye in the room, it turns out that it could have cranked the waterworks up even higher if one death scene had been allowed to play out as originally planned.

We're talking about the tragic ending of one Bing Bong, the fantastical made-up friend from Riley's childhood, voiced by Richard Kind. In the final version of the movie, Bing Bong realizes that his weight (despite being mostly made of cotton candy) is preventing Joy (Amy Poehler) from escaping the gloomy Memory Dump on his rainbow-powered rocket-wagon. He encourages her to try one more time and then hops off the wagon as it takes off, propelling Joy out of her forgetful prison. She looks back in despair to watch him wave and tell her to "go save Riley" and "take her to the moon for me." Then, he evaporates, vanishing into thin air like a long-lost childhood memory.

When he was interviewed by Entertainment Weekly, Kind shared that the scene, which is already a minute and a half, or so, long, was actually 40 seconds to a minute longer — and much more gut-wrenching (if that's even possible) in the original plan. In his own words, Kind said that the scene "was absolutely heartbreaking" and that it was originally supposed to be "40 seconds to a minute longer." This would have included dialogue that only added fuel to the emotional fire, with Kind adding:

