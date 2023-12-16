Political Activists Hid Protest Art In Melrose Place For Over 3 Years

It is not uncommon to happen upon subversive art in the mainstream. You can find the provocative work of R. Crumb, Andres Serrano and Robert Mapplethorpe smuggled into the background of films, or, in many cases, outright adapted as a feature (à la Ralph Bakshi's take on Crumb's "Fritz the Cat"). What you don't expect is to throw on a network evening soap opera and notice that a character's pillowcase is adorned with a design pattern of unrolled condoms — especially in the 1990s.

MacArthur "genius grant"-winning artist Mel Chin thought the same thing 30 years ago while teaching art simultaneously at CalTech and the University of Georgia. Inspired by the notion of product placement exploding across movie and television screens all over the world, Chin wondered what would happen if he could sneak a conceptually contentious piece of art into the background of an otherwise apolitical show. Would people notice? Would they at least be subliminally affected? There was only one way to find out.

And, according to a recently published Slate article by Isaac Butler, when he spied "a huge, blond-haired head" framed in front of an innocuous painting, there was only one show through which to conduct his experiment. This is how "Melrose Place" became the covert playground for the GALA Committee, an upstart artist collective consisting of Chin's students from Georgia and Los Angeles (hence the acronym). How Chin got the group's work placed on the hit show for years is a fascinating story in itself, one that is currently proliferating across social media like TikTok. Why it took so long for the powers that be — including the series' ultra-powerful producer Aaron Spelling — to notice their characters were going about their conniving, backstabbing business in a world festooned with AIDS protest art is downright hilarious. Here's how it all went down.