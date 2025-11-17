How Closely Mike Flanagan's Dark Tower Series Will Follow Stephen King's Books

The 7.5-book "Dark Tower" series is Stephen King's magnum opus. Spanning over three decades of his career, these novels not only tell King's largest continuous story but also his most intertextual one. And while Hollywood has seemingly adapted every other King book without haste, folks have waited years for a proper adaptation of these novels with little luck so far. The 2017 film version of King's "Dark Tower" book "The Gunslinger" was a disappointment that failed to spawn a sequel, but fans' hopes were renewed with the 2022 announcement that Mike Flanagan is developing a "Dark Tower" TV show for Amazon. Yet, three years have already passed with precious few updates.

Still, there's plenty of reason for hope. After all, Flanagan has already adapted a few King books to the screen with great success. In addition to adapting "Gerald's Game" for Netflix in 2017, he pulled off the impossible by making a worthy sequel to "The Shining" with 2019's "Doctor Sleep." That said, the crowning achievement of his career to date had nothing to do with King at all: In 2023, he created "The Fall of the House of Usher," a Netflix miniseries that stunningly adapts Edgar Allan Poe's short story of the same name (and others along with it). So many Stephen King adaptations crash and burn due to poor writing and direction, but most people feel certain this won't be an issue with Flanagan in charge of "The Dark Tower."

Unfortunately, part of what makes the "Dark Tower" books so important to King fans is also what makes them so hard to adapt. As Flanagan explained on the "Kingcast" podcast, the novels' intertextual nature has led to far more complications than most TV adaptations have to deal with.