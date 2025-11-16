The Transformers Cartoon With Two Horror (And Star Trek) Legends In Its Main Cast

One of the greatest "Transformers" cartoons is 2010's "Transformers: Prime," animated with CGI of cinematic craftsmanship and told with convincing gravitas. Part of that gravitas comes from the exemplary voice cast.

"Prime" banked early good will among "Transformers" fans by bringing on Peter Cullen and Frank Welker, the original Optimus Prime and Megatron. It was the first time they'd voiced the two nemeses together in a cartoon since the 1980s. The rest of the voice cast filled out nicely, too.

"Prime" largely starred veteran voice actors, e.g. Steve Blum as treacherous Decepticon Starscream, Kevin Michael Richardson as the burly Autobot Bulkhead, and Daran Norris as the vain Decepticon Knock Out. ("I'm not just an automobile, I'm an automobile enthusiast!") "Transformers: Prime" also dipped into celebrity voice actors as well.

Dwayne Johnson, the Rock himself, played the swiftly-dead Autobot Cliffjumper in the series' premiere, killed to show the stakes of the Transformers' war right off. The show also cast not one but two "Firefly" alums: Adam Baldwin and Gina Torres as the Decepticons Breakdown and Airachnid, respectively. Even the legendary George Takei, most famous for playing Mr. Sulu on "Star Trek," made a few cameos as Optimus Prime's mentor, Alpha Trion. But Takei wasn't the only actor on the show with "Star Trek" experience.

Jeffrey Combs was part of the "Transformers: Prime" cast from the beginning to end as Autobot doctor Ratchet. Then, in season 2, the late Tony Todd joined as the Decepticon Dreadwing. Both actors are legends among Trekkies and horror-philes alike: Combs starred in the "Re-Animator" series as the twisted scientist Herbert West, while Todd was the star of "Candyman" and a recurring face as William Bludworth in the "Final Destination" films.