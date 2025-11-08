Predator: Badlands And The New Alien Stories Have One Major Thing In Common

This article contains spoilers for "Predator: Badlands."

Most genre films feature a relationship between their protagonists that's of a romantic or sexual nature. This harkens back to the days of classic Hollywood, when moguls and producers assumed that audiences were voracious for love stories, and screenwriters used such arrangements to provide easy shorthand for emotional stakes. While this trope is still active today, not every genre film has partaken in it. Two major exceptions are the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises, in which none of the movies have centered around a traditional love story. Sure, there have been hints and subtexts in the series before, and there have been characters in pre-established committed relationships (as seen in "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant"), but both series tend to focus on familial connections instead.

Ever since 20th Century Studios was bought by Disney and brought both franchises into their fold, there's been a noticeably increased focus on sibling drama in the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises. This may just be coincidental, given that prior films in each series have examined family ties of a literal and "found family" nature. Yet the past several entries — "Prey," "Alien: Romulus," "Predator: Killer of Killers," "Alien: Earth," and now "Predator: Badlands" — have each featured a sibling duo at their center. These duos largely serve the stories with similar emotional stakes as the traditional love story does, albeit without the romantic or sexual implications, of course. This means that either one sibling is in mortal jeopardy while the other attempts to save them, or there's a bitter rivalry between the siblings that threatens everything. Whether a coincidence or not, this trend is even more intriguing, knowing that the two franchises share the same universe, as "Badlands" uses it to make itself into a new kind of crossover film.