Alien: Earth Is Weirdly Obsessed With A Largely Forgotten Animated Sequel

There's no doubt more to the "Ice Age" memory than meets the eye. The kids clearly had a strained relationship with their father, and Wendy ended up terminally ill and living at Prodigy headquarters, without the option of returning home, just a few years after this rose-tinted memory. Was this one of the only good times she had with her brother? In a flashback scene set just a day before the ship that reunited the pair crashed into a New Siam apartment complex, Wendy also manipulates a robot at a government building to make it quote the film to her brother. Hermit seems to recognize the line "have a heart or face my furry," and the moment aims to be a lot more existential and heartfelt than you'd expect for a reference to a movie with a 37% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Thematically, there isn't much to tie "Continental Drift" to "Alien: Earth" (though both are now Disney subsidiary-owned), but it's also possible that the timing of the film's release will matter later. The show's timeline already feels intentionally ambiguous, with potentially large gaps of unaccounted-for time between the initial scenes on board the Weyland-Yutani vessel and the crash, as well as a murky timeline surrounding Wendy's years spent on Neverland Island. On-screen captions clarify that the spaceship crash and Xenomorph debut take place two years before the original "Alien" film, in 2120, but the pop culture references Hermit and Wendy remember range from the 1970s to the 2010s. The home decor and TV set in Wendy's memory aren't particularly modern, either. Is it possible that they've somehow been around a lot longer than we think, or that their memories are false?

Maybe so, but this could also simply be another case of art imitating life. Hawley, after all, grew up in the 1970s, while his son Lev, who according to Deadline makes his acting debut in the show, was born in the 2010s – not too long after a certain Pleistocene era animated sequel made its big-screen debut. What pop culture will endure in the future? Maybe it's just whatever we grew up with.

New episodes of "Alien: Earth" drop on FX and Hulu on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET.