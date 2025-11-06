5 Hit '70s TV Shows That No One Remembers Today

Everyone has their own definition of the "Golden Age of Television." Some still put it in the 1960s, as color TV became standard and the airwaves were flooded by classics, from "Star Trek" and "Mission: Impossible" to "Bonanza," "Gilligan's Island," and "The Dick Van Dyke Show." Others point to the explosion in "prestige" TV in the 2010s, a decade defined by shows like "Game of Thrones" and "Breaking Bad."

No matter your own definition, it's hard to deny the importance of the 1970s. It was a decade of innovation, of pushing boundaries, where the sitcom became just as much a venue for political commentary as for humor. Shows like "M*A*S*H," "Good Times," and "All in the Family" dominated the decade by striking that balance, handling topics like racism, economic inequity, and the military-industrial complex through top-tier comedy writing. On the action side, shows like "The Rockford Files" and "Starsky and Hutch" helped set the stage for the modern crime genre born in the '80s and '90s.

Many of the most popular TV shows of the '70s have stayed active in the cultural zeitgeist through reboots, remakes, or simply because of their historical acclaim. But it was a crowded decade on the small screen, and many more series have been forgotten. Today, we're revisiting a handful of those neglected hits — shows that earned huge attention in their day and influenced decades of television to follow, but which are rarely brought up these days.

If you grew up on these in their day, or on reruns, you'll know them well, and many others may know the names. But as time marches on and weeds grow on the grave of rerun culture, their memory continues to fade. For this specific list, we prioritized shows with long, successful runs, but which have since been relegated to the annals of TV history.