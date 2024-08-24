The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Sanford And Son

Love it or hate it, "Sanford and Son" is one of the most groundbreaking American sitcoms of all time. The NBC series about a widowed get-rich-quick schemer (Redd Foxx) living in Los Angeles' Watts neighborhood with his adult son (Demond Wilson) was an undeniable hit during its run. It ushered in a Golden Age of Black family sitcoms thanks to dynamic performances, frank dialogue written from a working-class Black perspective, and its often uproarious scripts. It was such a ratings juggernaut that it's often credited for killing off its much more sanitized competition, "The Brady Bunch."

"It was a groundbreaking series," Eric Deggans wrote in a series retrospective for the official Emmys website, noting that "Before 'Good Times' and 'The Jeffersons' would make TV history with powerful stories focused on Black families, 'Sanford and Son' would explore the prickly relationship between a middle-aged Black man and his son." The brainchild of Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin, "Sanford and Son" was not without its controversy, but the provocative series remains a syndication favorite to this day.

Alongside Wilson and Foxx, series stars included LaWanda Page, Raymond Allen, Whitman Mayo, Don Bexley, and Nathaniel Taylor. Aside from Wilson, all of these cast members have since passed away, but a few key supporting actors are still with us — and in at least one case, still friends with one another.