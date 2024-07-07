One Classic '90s Sitcom Beefed With The Vice President

Forget the culture wars of today for a second. In the early '90s, one of the biggest political stories of the era was about a perceived pop culture war –- one that involved America's then vice-president and a fictional TV character. George H.W. Bush's vice president Dan Quayle seemed to almost single-handedly keep the media cycle in business thanks to a number of high profile verbal gaffes, which only seemed to escalate ahead of the 1992 presidential election. He famously spelled potato wrong during a children's spelling bee appearance on the campaign trail (a gag that turned up in an episode of "The Simpsons"), and earlier in the administration had misattributed the Holocaust to America, But none of his statements put him on the spot quite like the time he messed with "Murphy Brown."

"Murphy Brown" may not have a pop culture stronghold these days –- the wildly popular show never received a complete DVD release and isn't currently streaming — but in the '90s, it was can't-miss television. The CBS sitcom starred Candice Bergen as a bold and uncompromising career woman who relished the opportunity to tell stories that matter as an investigative journalist on a fictional TV show ("FYI"). In the show's first few seasons, Murphy was emblematic of the feminism of the time, for better and worse; most of her success came from her ability to navigate the world with the type of power and confidence usually reserved for men. Then, in the season 4 premiere, Murphy got pregnant.