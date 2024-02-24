Playing A Single Mom In Buffy Resonated With Kristine Sutherland In A Very Real Way

The cast of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" gave some of the best performances in teen soap history, and Kristine Sutherland's performance as Buffy's mother Joyce was no exception. Although Joyce was typically removed from the action of the show, she was a consistent presence in the first five seasons of the series before her character's tragic death. Buffy's mother was a protective force in her life before and after she discovered her true identity, and she was raising her all on her own.

Sutherland had portrayed a mother on screen before when landing the role of Joyce Summers, having played the supporting role of Mae Thompson in "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids." However, the actress found that her "Buffy" character offered new shades of complexity to the archetype of an onscreen mother. We see Joyce struggle between wanting to discipline Buffy and wanting, above all, to understand her. The character might not have much screen time compared to the other series regulars, but she still manages to have incredible depth, mostly thanks to Sutherland's performance. As it turns out, the part was incredibly personal to the actress, who had been raised by a single mom herself.

"It was very moving for me to play a single mom," she revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. "My own mother was a single mother, and I watched her struggle with that role at a time when it wasn't socially acceptable to be divorced. So to have had the opportunity to play a single mother struggling with raising her own daughter was something personally very close to my heart."

The actress even saw parallels between her dynamic with her own mother and Buffy's relationship with Joyce. "My mother had to accept that I wasn't going to have the life that she had envisioned for me, just as Joyce had to accept Buffy's destiny and come to admire her strengths and her gifts," Sutherland continued.