Charisma Carpenter 'Felt A Bit Lost' Returning To Her Buffy Character, Cordelia

The world of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" returned last week — but it looks a lot different than the last time fans saw it. Or, rather, it sounds different: the show's revival comes not in the form of another TV season, but an Audible exclusive audio series called "Slayers." It's a clever way to get the monster-fighting band back together, all while side-stepping issues that might arise with revisiting this world — like supposedly immortal monsters aging with their actors.

"Slayers" also gives fan favorite "Buffy" castmates a chance to reinvent their characters, as it features a wild, universe-hopping plot that sees dead characters revived, scripts from Tara actress Amber Benson and novelist Christopher Golden (original series creator Joss Whedon is not involved with the project), and, most thrilling of all: Cordelia Chase, vampire slayer. Yep, Charisma Carpenter is returning to the Buffyverse after two decades away, and she's taking on an entirely new version of her beloved mean girl character.

This time, though, Cordelia is a battle-hardened slayer who's lived through Buffy Summers-level adventures and come out the other side. Understandably, this new headspace proved an interesting challenge for Carpenter, who was used to the bubbly — and bitchy — teen version of her character. In an interview with Variety, the actress spoke about (metaphorically) stepping into Cordelia's stylish shoes for the first time since the character was unfairly killed off in "Angel," and noted that it took some discussion to find her way into the new version of the character.