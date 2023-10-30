The Surprising Reason Buffy's Kristine Sutherland Enjoyed Shooting Her Last Season Best

There's one core memory that surely all fans of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" share. An entire generation was collectively traumatized when the 16th episode of "Buffy" season 5 arrived, and are likely still haunted by the image of poor old Joyce Summers (Kristine Sutherland) lying still on her living room couch. "The Body" was written and directed by series creator Joss Whedon, and begins with Buffy's mother dying of a brain aneurysm. It's the one "Buffy" episode Sarah Michelle Gellar still can't bring herself to watch, with the star telling Entertainment Weekly she "tried so hard to talk [Whedon] out of it."

But the show creator was intent on following through on his decision to kill off Joyce, especially because it related to his own experiences. As Whedon told EW: "I lost my mother when I was 27 in a car accident, and the intent was to capture just that first day, the sort of trapped-in-amber, almost boring essence of grief." He certainly did that. "The Body" opens with a long take in which Buffy arrives home and discovers her mother's body on the couch. The ensuing panic and attempts to resuscitate unfold without any accompaniment from the score, forcing the audience to experience Buffy's emotions right along with her.

It makes for one of the most heartbreaking moments in all of "Buffy" and became ingrained in a whole generation of fans' memories much more firmly than any of the show's assorted ghosts and ghouls — though The Gentlemen from the scariest "Buffy" episode might be the one exception. But if there was one positive to come out of it, aside from the fact it made for one of the great all-time episodes of TV, it's that Sutherland herself seemed to enjoy shooting her final season more than any other.