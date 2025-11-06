The Reviews For Kim Kardashian's First TV Drama, All's Fair, Are Devastatingly Terrible

All's fair in art and criticism, and that's good because "All's Fair" is absolutely terrible. The Ryan Murphy-created legal drama featuring reality television star Kim Kardashian as divorce lawyer Allura Grant has been getting torn to shreds by critics and audiences alike, sitting currently at a 19 cumulative score (out of 100) on Metacritic. While the concept of a group of all-female lawyers leaving their male-dominated firms to start their own feminist firm seems ripe for review-bombing, unfortunately, the show is actually just abysmal. It's kind of a shame, too, because aside from the woefully cast Kardashian, the cast is pretty fantastic. There are a couple of the better Murphy regulars, like Niecy Nash-Betts and Sarah Paulson, along with major actors who seem to be slumming it a bit, like Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, and even "Modern Family" and "Married... with Children" patriarch Ed O'Neill.

While it's certainly better than trying to squeeze every last drop of salacious material from real-life tragedies like Murphy's "Monster" series, which has frustrated viewers season after season, "All's Fair" isn't good television. Look, I absolutely love the "Love Boat"-meets-"Nip/Tuck" ridiculousness of Murphy's recently-discontinued "Doctor Odyssey," so I don't mind my television trashy or terribly written as long as it's fun. Unfortunately, "All's Fair" commits the greatest sin of all: it's more than bad, it's boring.