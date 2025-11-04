Alan Tudyk's Super-Secret And Important Peacemaker Role, Explained

Alan Tudyk is a great actor and an even better voice actor, even if he doesn't always get recognition for it. (See: his removal from the marketing for "I, Robot.") In fact, he's really become a go-to voice acting talent, having lent his vocals to both humans and non-humans alike in multiple Disney animated features, on top of voicing Optimus Prime and bringing the droid K-2SO to life in the "Star Wars" universe. He's also voiced many a DC character by this point, having portrayed Green Arrow in several video games (as well as the cartoon "Young Justice"), along with Mr. Nobody in "Doom Patrol," both Joker and Clayface in "Harley Quinn," and much more.

So far as James Gunn's DC Universe is concerned, Tudyk has already voiced both Doctor Phosphorus and Clayface on "Creature Commandos," in addition to playing 4 aka Gary in "Superman." Because Tudyk is apparently a workaholic, that or he can't resist working with Gunn, he even played a "secret" role in "Peacemaker" season 2.

No, Tudyk isn't the voice of Eagly; that honor belongs to a different animal voice acting legend in the form of Dee Bradley Baker himself. Still, Tudyk was crucial to the inception of one of the best parts of season 2: the opening credits dance sequence.

In a featurette released on DC's official YouTube page, choreographer Charissa Barton reveals she enlisted Tudyk to help her test out the dance moves. Why? They're actually married, and Barton needed an easily accessible actor to make sure the moves were appropriate for non-professional-dancers.

"It's a very fine line, making the movement attainable for actors who are not dancers," Barton explained. "Alan is an actor, so I'm able to test things out on him, and I can gauge when something tips into too difficult."