The 2004 Noah Wyle Fantasy Movie That Launched A Franchise Is Streaming For Free

After leaving "ER," Noah Wyle worked on several TV projects, one of which was "The Librarian: Quest for the Spear," a TNT TV movie that not only spawned a series but is now available to stream for free over on Tubi.

Long before he won the Emmy for his outstanding performance as Dr. Michael Robinavitch in "The Pitt," Wyle played Dr. John Carter on NBC's legendary medical drama "ER." Both series have defined the actor's career, with "ER" providing him with his breakout role and 11 seasons of work and "The Pitt" representing somewhat of a comeback for Wyle. That's not to say that he didn't work between the two shows, however — far from it. After leaving "ER," the actor never quite attained the same recognition as he did on that NBC show, but some of his work during that time certainly isn't without its charms. What's more, if you're looking to see a more lighthearted performance from the man who so viscerally depicted the mental breakdown of an emergency doctor in "The Pitt," then 2004's "The Librarian: Quest for the Spear" is perfect.

The 2004 fantasy-adventure debuted a year before Wyle left "ER" and starred the actor as reluctant hero Flynn Carsen. After being hired to work at the Metropolitan Public Library, Carsen finds himself pulled into an epic globe-trotting adventure to track down a priceless artifact stolen from the library by a cult. "The Librarian: Quest for the Spear" is about as cheesy as TV movies come, but it's also quite charming. That goes double for Wyle, who delivers a performance that "The Pitt" fans will surely find to be a refreshing break from his startling naturalistic portrayal of Dr. Robby.