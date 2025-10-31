One Of 2025's Darkest Horror Movies Is Finally Finding An Audience On HBO Max

If you enjoyed "Bring Her Back," there's a good chance you'll appreciate "Talk to Me," another Australian-based horror movie made by the same director duo. "Talk to Me" likewise received rave reviews, although critics once again noted that its gnarlier moments might not be for everyone. The Philippou brothers have now made two movies in a row that have shocked and thrilled audiences, so what will they do for their third film?

So far, there've been reports of a potential sequel to "Talk to Me," appropriately titled "Talk 2 Me," although the film is still in pre-production. The Philippou brothers have otherwise stayed tight-lipped about their future, but they've made one clear: for their third movie, they'll be staying in Australia.

"I always want to bring everything back here," Danny Philippou said in a May 2025 interview. Michael added, "It's where we grew up, it's what we know, so the stories to tell are Australian."

They noted that after the success of "Talk to Me," they'd received offers to direct larger-scale franchise films, but they've chosen to stay out of Hollywood and keep things small. It seems they'll be sticking to the tried-and-true formula of making low-budget horror that allows them to turn a profit without needing to be a massive mainstream hit. Some movies would be considered a failure if they only made $39 million worldwide, but "Bring Her Back," with its $15 million budget, is considered a straightforward success.