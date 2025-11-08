Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Quietly Remakes One Of The Greatest Horror Sequels Ever

This article contains spoilers for "Frankenstein."

Even the most genre illiterate person is aware that numerous cinematic adaptations of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel "Frankenstein" exist, which is why every new iteration of the classic story feels beholden to those that have come before. That said, there's no denying the cultural influence of James Whale's two films for Universal PIctures in the 1930s, 1931's "Frankenstein" and 1935's "Bride of Frankenstein," which established such strong visual iconography for the story that a large number of subsequent adaptations of Shelley have paid homage to them in one way or another. Even those adaptations which have sought to steer away from Whale's work find it hard to escape. Yet concurrent with this influence is an implicit understanding that Whale's films should not be remade outright, thus every other "Frankenstein" film has also sought to establish its own identity, even (almost especially) when the original Shelley novel is being retold.

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro remains true to this unspoken tradition with his version of Shelley as seen in 2025's "Frankenstein." Yet while the film is unmistakably del Toro's and bears little to no resemblance to Whale's movies, the director does pepper in many elements which recall prior "Frankenstein" films, essentially acknowledging the story's long, proud history on-screen. In addition to allusions to the Hammer "Frankenstein" series, Kenneth Branagh's "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein" and others, del Toro includes several aspects within his "Frankenstein" which recall Whale's "Bride of Frankenstein." When taken together, these aspects make the film feel almost like a quiet remake of the 1935 classic, which is one of the greatest horror sequels ever made. Even more delightful is the way del Toro remixes and subverts these elements, making them feel completely like a part of his film even as they homage.