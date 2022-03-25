The Bride Of Frankenstein Remake Was Going To Be 'Beautiful' And 'Gothic,' Spanning 150 Years

In the spirit of New Coke, the Virtual Boy, and Quibi, Universal's proposed interconnected cinematic universe of famous monsters, their Dark Universe, has gone down in entertainment history as one of its bigger blunders. Clearly chasing the success of the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe begun in 2008 and subsequently spearheaded by Disney starting in 2009, the Dark Universe was a grand plan by Universal to make a series of mythology-heavy films starring the Mummy, the Wolf Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Dracula, Frankenstein's monster, and the Bride of Frankenstein. Gigantic stars like Tom Cruise, Russel Crowe, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, and Javier Bardem were all enlisted to participate. The film series was well advertised. Curiously, its Twitter account is still running.

The first — and only — film in the series was Alex Kurtzman's "The Mummy," written by David Koepp, released in 2017, and starring Tom Cruise as a tomb raider who runs afoul of an ancient mummy (Sofia Boutella) who eventually implants her evil into his body. Crowe appeared in that film as Jekyll and Hyde. It was horribly reviewed, gaining a paltry 16% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and earning only $31.6 million domestically on a $125 million budget. "The Mummy" made a huge amount of money overseas, but there simply wasn't enough enthusiasm to continue the series. The follow-up to "The Mummy," about the Bride of Frankenstein, was scrapped, and will never be made.

The new "Bride of Frankenstein" was to be directed by Bill Condon, who had previously recreated scenes from the 1935 film "Bride of Frankenstein" in his biopic "Gods and Monsters," about "Bride" director James Whale. Its screenplay was also written by Koepp, who recently had a hit with the Soderbergh-directed thriller "Kimi."

In a recent interview with Collider, Koepp opened up about what his version of "Bride of Frankenstein" was going to be like, and how ambitious the project really was.