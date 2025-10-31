12 Best Non-Horror Movies Set On Halloween, Ranked

Matt Reeves' "The Batman," the 12th and most recent iteration of the Caped Crusader to hit the big screen, opens on Halloween night. Gotham City mayor Don Mitchell Jr. (Rupert Penry-Jones) is murdered in his apartment by a masked assailant, who then escapes under heavy rain and disappears into the mass of costumed citizens celebrating the creepiest night of the year. That masked assailant, of course, turns out to be the Riddler (Paul Dano), a live-streaming serial killer who brings the "Batman" universe into discomfitingly close proximity with horror cinema — and the chosen date of the plot's inciting crime casts a shadow over everything that unfolds in the movie.

Written by Reeves and Peter Craig, "The Batman" may not take place entirely on Halloween, but it most certainly qualifies as a Halloween movie in the dedication with which it interrogates its protagonist's affiliation with the shadows. Notable as a back-to-basics effort that reinstated the vintage ethos of "Batman" stories as noir-inspired crime procedurals, "The Batman" presents a version of Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) who is as tortured and haunted as he is obsessed with the righteousness of his cause — a sponge desperately graying itself out after two years of soaking in the bleakness of a broken city, unsure of how to really go about bettering it, let alone saving it. It's pretty much the perfect "Batman" movie for the 2020s, and it's also one of the best Bat-movies yet, from its drama down to its moody, Modern Gothic style.