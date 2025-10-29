Scrapped Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Gag Sounds Like One Of The Funniest Scenes In MCU History

When the book is finally written on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or, at least, an even more comprehensive version compared to the previous MCU textbook), several chapters will need to be devoted to all the concepts and characters and storylines that ended up discarded along the way. That's hardly anything new in an era dominated by blockbuster franchises and IP-obsessed studios, of course. But, had things played out differently, the MCU could've taken a wild turn.

Take the initial plans for "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," for instance. By now, even my parents know about the behind-the-scenes legal issues regarding actor Jonathan Majors and his abrupt fall from grace — and, on a far less important note, how this derailed much of what the MCU was building towards in the aftermath of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame." Kang the Conqueror had once been positioned as the saga's next big bad after Thanos, but a grossly underperforming soft-launch in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," combined with Majors being convicted on two counts of assault and harassment, sealed the character's live-action fate.

Now, however, we're learning new details about "The Kang Dynasty" straight from one of its original writers. While promoting his new series "Chad Powers," Michael Waldron participated in a Reddit AMA where he revealed one hilarious sequence involving what sounds like a killer gag: