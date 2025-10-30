Which DC Comics Are In It: Welcome To Derry's Premiere (And What Are They Worth Today)

Apart from shocking everyone with its twist ending, "It: Welcome to Derry" also prominently featured two DC comic books. Why is that significant? Well, not only is the HBO series part of the Warner Bros. Discovery empire that also oversees DC Studios, but the two books seen in episode 1 are key issues that not only refer to the story of "Welcome to Derry" but also act as homages to James Gunn's nascent DC Universe. They're also both worth thousands.

"Welcome to Derry" is set in 1962, 27 years before the events of 2017's "It." As such, there are plenty of references to cultural events of the time, including the widespread fear of atomic annihilation and racial hatred. But on a smaller scale, the show's production design is rich with early 1960s decor that makes "Welcome to Derry" an immersive experience regardless of its horror aspects. Among these artifacts of the 1960s are two comic books read by Mikkal Karim-Fidler's Theodore "Teddy" Uris: "Detective Comics" #298 and "The Flash" #123, both of which were published in 1961.

Teddy is the uncle of Stanley Uris, who appears in both Stephen King's 1986 novel "It" and director Andy Muschietti's 2017 movie adaptation. In "Welcome to Derry," he's shown to be an avid comic book reader who uses the stories therein to distract from his living situation, which involves a strict father who doesn't approve of his son's love of escapism. It's during one clash between father and son that we see the two comics in question, both of which hint at what's to come from the series and perhaps the DC Universe.