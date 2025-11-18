The Unusual Way Milly Alcock Learned She Was DC's New Supergirl

James Gunn's "Superman" was packed with cameos — overstuffed, some might say. But one delightfully brief cameo might have been the film's best. When Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, shows up in the Fortress of Solitude after what looks to have been a rough night, audiences were treated to a short preview of what to expect from the upcoming "Supergirl" movie, which is set to touch down in summer 2026. The quick cameo told audiences all they needed to know about Gunn and Alcock's interpretation of the character. When the actor herself found out she'd got the part, however, it must have been disorienting, especially as she found out via a link to an article rather than a phone call from the DC Studios co-head.

Speaking to Variety for its "10 Actors to Watch" story, Alcock recalled being asked to submit a tape for the movie by DC Studios co-head and Gunn's producing partner Peter Safran. But it seems she was conflicted at first. "I think most actors deal with that kind of duality where I want to work and do things people watch and are important, but I also want to have a long career and not get pigeonholed into one part," she said. It was only after she started researching the character of Kara Zor-El that she became interested. "I was so blown away; she's like the coolest one," she added.

The actor then flew to Atlanta to record a screen test and meet Gunn as he prepared to start filming "Superman." It only took a week to hear back, although when she did, things didn't go exactly how she might have expected. "James just sent me the link to the [online] article," said Alcock. "I was kind of like, 'Oh s***, it's real!'"