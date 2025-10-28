Step By Step Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

Step by step and day by day, we still miss our favorite nostalgic sitcom about a single mom and a single dad working together to raise their children in an occasionally dysfunctional but ultimately loving blended family. But, given that we've already obsessed over "The Brady Bunch" quite a lot recently, we figured it's time to finally give "Step by Step" a chance.

Kidding aside, "Step by Step" was a fine and worthy show in its own right, remixing familiar themes while bringing them into a more complicated, contemporary context. Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers' Frank Lambert and Carol Foster created a family that stood apart from the Bradys, and the struggles they faced throughout their relationship lightly challenged what viewers would expect from family sitcoms.

At a time when classic TV series are being rebooted and requeled left and right for new audiences on streaming platforms, it wouldn't be out of line for some fans to wonder whether or not "Step by Step" could make the series a little better "a second time around." For our part, we aren't holding our breath — not after taking a look at what the cast has been up to since the series ended in 1998. While some of the adult actors like Duffy are still acting, the child stars that anchored "Step by Step" chose a wide variety of career paths when they entered adulthood, with many of them leaving the entertainment industry behind for good.