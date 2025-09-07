The Brady Bunch Characters With The Best Storylines, According To The Sitcom's Stars

Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady, also appeared on the podcast. While he agreed with Williams' assessment about Jan's storylines, he did note that the same applies to his own character. The gist of his argument was that since both Jan and Peter are middle children, they weren't shackled as clear "eldest" or "youngest" archetypes. "Using that same logic, Peter would have the same or a similar sort of breadth, if you will, and I think the reason for that is, it's pretty easy to define what the youngest is supposed to be and write kind of cliché to that, the tattletale, and the oldest, the leaders," he explained. Knight continued:

"And in so far as both Marcia and Greg played that leader role, Bobby and Cindy were the young kids that were cute. In the middle, there's no definition. You can go any number of ways, so by there not being a cliché definition of what middle actually is — although I think they tried with the Jan character by throwing in all that angst about not knowing who she was, they also threw it to Peter."

There's something to be said about this logic. "Middle child syndrome" — that is, the middle child's proposed psychological development as an even-keeled in-betweener who never quite feels like the favorite child — has been explored by science, though its validity remains unproven. From a storytelling standpoint, it makes sense that Jan and Peter would have more freedom of movement on the show than their older and younger siblings. It's up to the viewer to decide whether Knight and Williams are correct ... and what better way to determine this than yet another rewatch of "The Brady Bunch?"

"The Brady Bunch" is available to stream on Paramount+.