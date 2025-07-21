Every Roseanne Actor Who Showed Up On The Big Bang Theory

Johnny Galecki might be the most prominent "The Big Bang Theory" name on this list, but if we approach this from a "Roseanne" standpoint, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf (more on her in a moment) handily flip the script. Gilbert's Leslie Winkle famously left "The Big Bang Theory" not because she was bad in the role, but because the rambunctious Leslie was ultimately the type of character that simply didn't gel with the stories the show was trying to tell. As a result, Gilbert was left disappointed with Leslie's "The Big Bang Theory" arc.

While the CBS show never really gave Gilbert her just desserts, the "Roseanne" universe certainly delivered on that front. As Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan Conner's (John Goodman) second-oldest child Darlene, she's an important main character whose combination of writing aspirations, tomboy personality, and cutting sense of humor earn her plenty of screen time over the show's 10 seasons. She also played the role on "The Conners," where she kept her main character status for a further seven seasons. This means that Gilbert has played the role of Darlene Conner for a total of 340 episodes — and since also Leslie enjoyed main character status in "The Big Bang Theory" season 2, the actor remains the only person who has been a main character on both "Roseanne" and "The Big Bang Theory."

Apart from these impressive accolades, Gilbert is also one half of the clearest "Roseanne" reunion connection on "The Big Bang Theory." After all, her and Galecki's characters are a couple in "Roseanne," so having Leonard and Leslie hook up on "The Big Bang Theory" is a fun callback and a reminder of the two performer's unique chemistry.