How Laurie Metcalf Ended Up Playing Sheldon's Mom On The Big Bang Theory

In the fourth-ever episode of "The Big Bang Theory," we meet Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) mother, Mary Cooper, who's played by Laurie Metcalf and provides a very strong contrast to her science-minded son. So, how did Metcalf even get involved with Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's beloved CBS sitcom? According to Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," it all comes back to "Roseanne."

Both Chuck Lorre and one of his stars, Johnny Galecki — who plays Sheldon's best friend Leonard Hofstadter on "The Big Bang Theory" — worked on "Roseanne" in different capacities; Lorre wrote for the sitcom, while Galecki appeared as David Healy in a recurring role throughout its run. Lorre, as Radloff reveals, asked Galecki to reach out to Metcalf, and the rest, I suppose, is history.

"Johnny asked if I would be interested in coming on," Metcalf recalled, before saying that it all felt familiar to her in the best possible way. "It was like old home week because there were so many people in the cast and crew and writers that knew each other from the 'Roseanne' days. And I just remember being really impressed by everybody's work ethic. Even though it was early on it felt like an ensemble. And I kept coming back because the writing was incredible."

Lorre, for his part, spoke to Mary's character — in that she is a deeply religious woman who doesn't think much of science, whereas science is basically a religion to her son Sheldon. "Laurie was just magical and hilarious as this deeply religious woman from Texas," Lorre said fondly. "She never parodied the character. She played the character with a great deal of affection. Those were some of my favorite episodes."

"I give full credit to the writers for coming up with that brilliant combination of religion and science in the mom and the son," Metcalf agreed. "There were tenfold reasons for these two to butt heads during the course of the show."