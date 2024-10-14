The Big Bang Theory's Soft Kitty Song Led To A Lawsuit

In the "The Big Bang Theory" episode "The Pancake Batter Anomaly" (March 21, 2008), the ordinarily snippy hypochondriac Sheldon (Jim Parsons) catches a severe cold, unwittingly passed to him from the ever-healthy Penny (Kaley Cuoco). Sheldon's roommates take the opportunity to flee the apartment, and Penny is therefore roped into caring for Sheldon. Penny soon learns how odd Sheldon's illness requests are. For one, he insists she rub Vick's VapoRub on his chest, which she begrudgingly agrees to. As she does, however, Sheldon demands she also sing one of his favorite childhood lullabies, a Polish folk song called "Soft Kitty." He sings it for her, and she attempts to follow along. Penny is immensely annoyed.

The song immediately became beloved by "Bang's" many fans, however, and it would be sung in eight additional episodes of the series, sometimes under very bizarre circumstances. "Soft Kitty" is one of the show's more notable running gags. It even appeared in two episode of the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff "Young Sheldon."

As it so happens, "Soft Kitty" is derived from an actual Polish folk song called "Wlazł Kotek Na Płotek" or "The Kitten Climbed the Fence." The earliest published editions of ""Wlazł Kotek Na Płotek," dating to the 1850s, credited Oskar Kolberg as the lyricist and Stanisław Moniuszko as the music writer. The lyrics and melody, as with any folk tune, become slightly different from generation to generation and from region to region.

One of the earlier American publications of the song renamed it as "Warm Kitty," and the new English lyrics were published in a 1937 songbook, "Songs for the Nursery School." The book was published by the Willis Music Company, and the "Kitty" lyrics were credited to a poet named Edith Newlin. It was that 1937 songbook that got "The Big Bang Theory" in some legal trouble. According to Deadline, the makers of "Bang" were sued for copyright infringement, accused of using a near-identical version of "Warm Kitty" without permission.