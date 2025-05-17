Zoe Perry's Least Favorite Thing About Playing Mary On Young Sheldon Makes So Much Sense

Zoe Perry's Mary Cooper is many things on "Young Sheldon." Calm and collected, however, is not one of them. Rather, the character is practically a frantic ball of never-ending anxious energy. If it looks like portraying someone as tense as Mary would be exhausting, well, that's because it is.

In a 2019 interview with Mashable India, Perry was asked about her most and least favorite aspects of Mary Cooper. While the actor explained that she enjoyed the character's passionate nature, Perry also fully acknowledged how tiring Mary's uptightness could be. "Least favorite is probably her rigidity, because it is not only metaphorical but literal!" Perry admitted. "I find that I am constantly tense when I am playing her. So, at the end of the day, I'm a little sore!"

You don't have to be a diehard fan of the "Big Bang Theory" franchise to see Perry's point. An episode or two of "Young Sheldon" will teach even the casual viewer that her character isn't exactly the calmest Cooper. Heck, even Meemaw (Annie Potts) has to often watch out for her daughter's wrath! While being so dang uptight and rigid is what makes Mary so compelling as a character, it's also what makes many fans roll their eyes.

