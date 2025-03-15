Iain Armitage Had A Surprising Habit On The Set Of Young Sheldon

Osment shared that around set, "It's all Russian, all the time. No one speaks Russian except for Iain, but Iain speaks a lot of Russian. It's hilarious." She said that he also has a "Russian dance" that he does, which brings to mind a lot of leg-kicking with crossed arms. In an interview with CTV News, Armitage explained a bit further, answering a question about his Russian skills in the language before saying:

"I'm on an app, but my favourite way to learn is through talking to other people. I have some friends at a local park. I like to go to speak Russian or Ukrainian, Armenian, sort of around that area. For the most part, we can talk and it's just really cool."

That probably explains a bit of why Armitage was speaking the language to himself, if only to keep practicing, and it sounds like he just really loves languages. Same, honestly, though I could never learn Russian in the span of a few months. Maybe Armitage is a bit of a young genius just like his character, too? A little bit of muttering in Russian is far from the weirdest thing an actor's ever done on set, so it sounds like Armitage is just a smart young linguist in training who brought his latest language love to work with him. As someone who got in trouble for practicing glyphs in the margins of their physics notes, it's pretty relatable. Maybe Osment can try to learn a few phrases by the time Armitage eventually has a cameo on her spin-off, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," for fun.