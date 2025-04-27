Why The Big Bang Theory Star Sara Gilbert Is Disappointed With Leslie Winkle's Arc

With 12 seasons, multiple spinoffs, and 10 Primetime Emmys on its mantelpiece, the CBS sitcom great "The Big Bang Theory" offered its main cast plenty of high-profile work for quite a long time. However, one major member of the show's cast fell to the wayside fairly early on. The actor in question is Sara Gilbert, whose experimental physicist character Leslie Winkle was a major player during the first two seasons of the show, but only appeared in one episode of season 3 before disappearing from the series altogether. Indeed, she wasn't seen again until a final, borderline cameo appearance in "The Big Bang Theory" season 9, episode 17, titled "The Celebration Experimentation."

Advertisement

During an appearance on "The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast," Gilbert herself discussed her "Big Bang Theory" situation, and put Sara's dwindling screen time down to the show simply being unable to sustain Leslie's particular, chaos-creating brand of character in the long run. She also revealed that she would be willing to revisit the role, should the opportunity arise:

"Yeah I would do more. I would have done more at the time. I think the writers kind of hit a wall with the character, probably also because she leaves these dynamics quickly, you know, then kind of like, well, what do you do now? She's wired like that, and she left, and then there's no more story there, really. But yeah it was a blast, and I like to work, so I'm always happy to show up."

Advertisement