The Big Bang Theory Originally Featured A Completely Different Theme Song

The success of any long-running television show has to start from somewhere. Like most sitcoms, a pilot episode presents an opportunity to see what works and what doesn't. You never know what's going to take off. If I were to determine whether "The Big Bang Theory" would last a single year, let alone a record breaking 12 season run, based on its unaired pilot episode, the answer would be a resounding no.

The canonical pilot that kicked off the series' first season introduces the roommate dynamic of Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), the hangout sessions they have with their geeky friends Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard (Simon Helberg), and the arrival of the kind-hearted new girl across the hall, Penny (Kaley Cuoco). Whether you actually found this series funny to begin with, the pieces were formed into place, which is more than I can say for the show that could have been.

/Film's Nina Starner wrote an excellent piece mapping out the original version of "The Big Bang Theory," which was radically different from the one CBS ended up airing. A few notable differences include a more sexually adventurous Sheldon, no Raj or Howard, an apartment set that looked like they forgot to pay the electric bill, and an unpleasant alternative to Penny. Among the inaugural ideas of bizarro world "Big Bang Theory" is every episode opening with Thomas Dolby's "She Blinded Me with Science."