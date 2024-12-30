The Big Bang Theory's Theme Song Lyrics Have One Major Mistake

The theme song to Chuck Lorre's and Bill Prady's 2007 sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" was written and performed by Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies. The world at large knows the band best from their 1998 quadruple-platinum-selling record "Stunt" which featured the hit single "It's All Been Done" and, of course, the ultra-smash "One Week." If you want to hear a Gen-Xer sharply recite something for two minutes and 48 seconds, simply walk up to them and sing "It's been..." I 100% assure you, they will respond with "one week since you looked at me. Cocked your head to one side and said I'm angry. Five days since you laughed at me, saying get that together, come back and see me." Etc. Etc.

Barenaked Ladies' performance of the "The Big Bang Theory" theme song was characteristically sesquipedalian, speeding through its lyrics as it describes the formation of the universe. Like "The Big Bang Theory" itself, the song is appropriately nerdy, making a rapid litany of mostly-easy-to-understand science and history references.

As it turns out, however, it's not nearly nerdy enough. Some hair-splitting nitpickers (read: all of us nerds) can point to a specific scientific error: "Our whole universe was in a hot dense state," Barenaked Ladies sing, "then nearly 14 billion years ago, expansion started (wait!)." The following passage contains a few problems. "The Earth began to cool, the autotrophs began to drool. Neanderthals developed tools."

Autotrophs, as you may recall from high school biology, are organisms that can convert abiotic materials — like carbon, say, or sunlight — into nutrients. Plants, algae, and bacteria are autotrophs. Autotrophs don't drool.